Work on I-490 bridge in Bushnell's Basin set to resume

Crews are set to resume work to replace the Interstate 490 bridge in Bushnell’s Basin, and that will mean some lane closures.

Starting Monday and lasting through April 8, both directions of the expressway between Exit 26 to state Route 31 and Exit 27 to state Route 96 will be narrowed to one lane to accommodate work on the bridge.

The eastbound lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, while the westbound lane closure will be around-the-clock.

Also, the westbound on-ramp to Exit 27 will be closed for the entire construction season starting Monday.

The state Department of Transportation advises drivers to anticipate delays and to seek alternate routes if necessary.

The DOT said it expects all of the highway’s lanes in both directions will otherwise be open, with reduced speeds, for the rest of the construction season.