Mitchell Ball in line to be Gates Chili's next superintendent

Provided / Gates Chili Central School District Mitchell Ball

The Gates Chili Board of Education is preparing to appoint one of the district's own as its next superintendent.

The district said the board plans to appoint Mitchell Ball, who has been serving as the interim superintendent, to the job permanently during its meeting Tuesday.

Ball has been with the district since 2020, when he came on as assistant superintendent for business. After that, he served as deputy superintendent.

In a statement, Ball said he was " honored by the Board’s confidence" and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the district.

“Our district is filled with dedicated educators, engaged families and students who inspire us every day," Ball said. "I look forward to continuing the strong work happening across our schools and building on the foundation already in place to support each learner.”

Ball has spent more than 20 years working in education. He became Gates Chili's interim superintendent in January after the retirement of then-Superintendent Christoper Dailey, who had held the position since the 2019-20 school year.

“Dr. Ball has demonstrated thoughtful leadership, a deep understanding of our district and a strong commitment to the success of our students,” school board President Katie Coffee said in a statement. “The Board carefully considered the district’s ongoing growth and the importance of continuity in leadership. We are confident that Dr. Ball is well positioned to continue advancing the important work already underway across Gates Chili.”