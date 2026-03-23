Alzheimer's Association holding its annual African American Health Symposium

The regional chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has scheduled its 15th annual Dr. Lemuel & Gloria Rogers African American Health Symposium for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Memorial AME Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St.

The free event provides educational information about Alzheimer's disease and dementia in the Black population and supportive resources available in the region. Local business leader and advocate Krystle Ellis will serve as the event’s moderator, and there will be guest speakers covering different topics:



Dr. Linda Clark, CEO of Jordan Health, will discuss working with your doctor.

Dr. Anton P. Porsteinsson, director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program, will talk about research into Alzheimer's treatments.

Dr. Lisa Harris, chief medical officer for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, will address caregiving for someone with dementia.

A panel discussion on caregiving featuring local health care and senior care leaders will also be part of the symposium. And there will be a resource fair.

The symposium is being presented in-person, online, and at two watch sites. Anyone who wants to attend in person is asked to register in advance due to limited space. You can do that here.

You can register to attend the symposium via Zoom here.

Organizers ask that anyone who wants to attend one of the watch sites register in advance. One will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St. In Rochester, and you can register by contacting the association's Raquel Singletary at rsingletary@alz.org or (585) 257-4464. The other will be held in Elmira. For information on that gathering and to register, contact the association's Sue McMaster at smcmaster@alz.org or (585) 270-1569.