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UR, Mary Cariola explore Marketplace Mall for joint campus backed by Golisano funding

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
Thomas Golisano announced that he was giving $360 million of his personal wealth to dozens of Upstate non-profits at the Golisano Institute Tuesday.
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
In 2024, Tom Golisano announced he was giving $360 million of his personal wealth to dozens of Upstate nonprofits, including $50 million to the University of Rochester to establish the Golisano Intellectual and Development Disabilities Institute

Officials with University of Rochester and Mary Cariola Center are planning a collaboration to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to an announcement from billionaire philanthropist Tom Golisano, planning is underway to develop a campus where the two institutions can bring together the new Mary Cariola Center School and the University of Rochester Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Institute.

The initiative is possible due to $75 million in past investments from the Paychex founder. No information on public funding, potential state education dollars, Medicaid-related clinical reimbursements, or county-level contributions was provided.

Marketplace Mall is being considered as the site of the colocation, which is being described as a “campus designed to strengthen education, research, clinical care, workforce training, and family support,” according to the announcement. No timeline was given for when development would begin. Marketplace operators emptied and closed the interior of the shopping center at the end of last year.

Mary Cariola Center and the University of Rochester would remain separate and independent under this initiative.

“This has always been about building something bigger than a facility,” said Golisano per the announcement. “By bringing Mary Cariola Center School and the Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Institute together on one campus, we are creating an environment where education, research, clinical care, and family services work hand in hand. That collaboration is what will truly improve the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
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Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media.
See stories by Veronica Volk