Ontario County races remain close after affidavit and mail-in ballots counted

The Canandaigua town supervisor race appears headed to a hand recount. So do Town Council races in Manchester and Victor as well as a ballot proposition in Hopewell.

The Ontario County Board of Elections' latest vote tallies, updated this week, show each is within a margin of 20 votes or less. If that holds, officials said, it will trigger a hand recount, but not until after Thanksgiving.

“I would not anticipate large swings,” said Adeline C. Rudolph, Republican commissioner for the Ontario County Board of Elections – referring both to the remaining ballots to be counted and the likely results of the recount.

In the Canandaigua town supervisor race, a single-vote difference on election night is now 14 votes, with Democrat Don Cotter pulling into the lead over Republican Jared Simpson.

The difference has been affidavits and mail-in ballots. Military and overseas citizen ballots can still be taken in through Monday but are not expected to be significant in number.

In Monroe County, the Webster town supervisor race could be on a similar track. Democrat Alex Scialdone’s lead over Republican Sean Hanna currently stands at seven votes, with the next update expected on Nov. 21.