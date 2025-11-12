State directing money to community college food pantries to restock

State officials are directing $550,000 in emergency assistance to food pantries at SUNY community colleges to help address food insecurity resulting from the suspension of SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the move Wednesday. The money is for pantries at the system's 30 community colleges to restock supplies and support students in need, according to a news release.

The Senate has passed a measure that would reopen the government, allowing SNAP benefits to resume. The House could vote on the legislation Wednesday afternoon.

Lawsuits seeking to compel the Trump administration to fund November SNAP benefits remain tangled up in courts.