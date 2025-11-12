Experts anticipate significant flu season and say now is time to get vaccinated

Hospital officials said flu cases are relatively low right now, but they expect an uptick in admissions by mid-December and into the new year.

Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer for Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, said vaccination doesn’t guarantee that you'll avoid illness, but it will reduce symptoms and likely prevent hospitalization.

“We're starting to see the flu return to how it was before (the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said. “We do know that getting vaccinated will be your best protection, for both you and your family to prevent it.”

Apostolakos said once a person is vaccinated, it can take about two weeks to get the full immunity. He said getting the vaccine now will mean protection throughout the holidays.

"So, I won’t wait much longer,” Apostolakos said. “We expect to have a significant flu season this year.”

Protecting older adults is especially important, according to Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO of LifeSpan. The nonprofit organization helps older adults navigate the challenges of aging.

“The flu can be very serious, especially for older adults,” Cook said. “It can complicate other issues that they have, and they really should try to avoid the flu if possible.”

Apostolakis recommends getting the other respiratory illness vaccines, like COVID and RSV, at the same time.

He said the simplest things are also sometimes the best prevention — such as washing your hands, covering your face when you cough and sneeze, and staying home when you’re sick

“We want everybody safe, happy and healthy,” Cook said.

