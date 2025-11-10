NWS issues advisory: Expect snow to stick around until Tuesday  

Bands of lake effect snow are expected to continue through Monday night and into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that lasts through 1 p.m. Tuesday.



"Total snowfall accumulations in the Rochester area should be on the order of 4 to 7 inches," he said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to be in the northern portions of Monroe County, Nichols said.

With a possibly tricky commute Monday evening and Tuesday morning, he added that it's time to exercise those winter driving skills.

AAA on Monday offered a few tips:



Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Use firm, steady pressure on the pedal when applying the brakes.

There was a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning on Interstate 390 North at the exit for West Henrietta Road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

There were about 17 vehicles involved, the Sheriff's Office said, but all reported injuries appeared to be minor.