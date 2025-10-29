Rochester school buses now have cameras to record drivers who pass them illegally

The city also announced that it is launching a new School Bus Safety Program to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses.

The new effort mirrors one spearheaded by the county for suburban districts. A contractor installs cameras on the buses at no cost to the participating district. Those cameras then capture footage of cars that pass the buses when their stop arms are out and their red lights are activated.

The contractor will review the footage and then forward it to the city if it determines there was a violation. The city would then issue a citation to the owner of the car. Fines will be $250 for a first offense, $275 for a second offense, and $300 for a third or subsequent offense.

A two-month warning period begins Nov. 3.

