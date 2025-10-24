New York AG says the justice system is being used as "revenge" at Norfolk court appearance

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a mortgage fraud case related to a property she purchased in 2020 in Norfolk's Fairmount Park neighborhood.

James appeared in Norfolk's federal courthouse Friday morning to face charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. Prosecutors allege she falsely claimed the Norfolk home would be her primary residence when she bought it in 2020 to secure better loan terms.

President Donald Trump pressed the U.S. Department of Justice to bring charges against James, who fell into disfavor with the president after accusing him and his companies of lying about the value of their properties to get more favorable lending rates.

In Norfolk, James greeted cheering supporters outside the courthouse, saying she would not be deterred.

"I have this belief in the justice system and the rule of law, and I have … a belief in America and all of its individuals who have stood with me not only in New York but all across the nation," she said.

"This justice system, which has been used as a tool of revenge, and a weapon against those individuals who simply did their job and who stood up for the rule of law, and a justice system which unfortunately is nothing being used as a vehicle of retribution on him," James said about Trump before going into the Norfolk courthouse.

James' next motion hearing is set for early December, with a trial scheduled to begin in January, and expected to last about five days.

James was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2025 WHRV News