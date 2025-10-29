Program to teach students about the criminal justice system begins a new year

The city of Rochester has announced that the Justice, Understanding, Societal Trust, and Literacy, Attendance and Writing program — also known as JUST LAW — has kicked off its eighth year.

The program, developed by WDKX owner Andre Langston and Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, is designed to teach city school students about the criminal justice system.

Students from 22 schools in the district will work with judges from the 7th Judicial District as part of the JUST program.

The LAW part of the program aims to improve a student's understanding of the court system.

Participants will be required to write a 250-word essay on the topic, “What Justice Means to Me" at the conclusion of the initiative.