One dead after fiery crash in a Rochester General parking garage

A man is dead after his vehicle caught on fire inside a parking garage at Rochester General Hospital.

Rochester police said they responded to the garage around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and found a multiple-vehicle collision with “significant fire.”

Police said once the Rochester Fire Department put out the fire, the man was found dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle. They added that it looks like the automobile struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles before catching fire. The flames spread to some of the parked cars.

There were no other injuries or people involved, according to police. They're trying to identify the man and are asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed the collision to call 911.

