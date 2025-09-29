Amid vaccine confusion, Trillium Health will provide COVID shots to the public

The confusion surrounding COVID-19 vaccination guidelines was not only affecting the public, but pharmacists were trying to make sense of the mayhem as well.

Over at Trillium Health Center, things were chaotic up until recently.

“Because of all the environmental factors that are happening in and outside of Trillium Health, it's not led to the smoothest rollout of the vaccine this year,” said Christopher Woodring, Trillium's chief pharmacy officer.

He said he and his team spent time trying to keep up with conflicting federal and state guidelines but has since deferred to Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive order.

“It kind of freed us up a little bit. Untied our hands, so to speak, in allowing us more freedom to administer COVID vaccines,” said Shane Cieri, clinical pharmacist at Trillium.

He said at one point the pharmacy team had to come to a consensus on what information would be given to patients.

“How are we going to make sure that we take care of them through this confusion, because even we were confused,” Cieri said.

But they’ve figured it out.

The health center currently offers both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for people 12 and older at both of the center’s locations. Officials said they’re still waiting on the vaccine for those ages 6 months to 11 years.

“We are comfortable, and we want to make sure the public knows that they can come and get their vaccines quickly and with confidence,” said Tony Zuppelli, clinical pharmacist.

Zuppelli said the approach and tact developed during the pandemic prepared the team to handle the current situation.

“Much more calmness, less knee-jerk reactions,” Zuppelli said. “But due diligence for quicker action, quicker finding out of the answers.”

Officials said the best practice, however, is calling ahead to confirm that supply is available and you qualify.

“We don't want people disappointed,” Woodring said.