New York State DMV encourages businesses to embrace mobile ID

New York officials continue promoting the state’s mobile ID option.

The new app-based form of identification is available after the state Liquor Authority approved guidance allowing the 59,000 institutions under its purview to accept it.

State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder says the app doesn’t replace a traditional physical driver’s license. But it’s meant to make age verification simpler and less invasive when out for a drink while also safeguarding business owners.

He spoke at Common Roots’ Albany Outpost Monday.

“Business owners, you can face stiff penalties for any alcohol sale you may serve to an underage person. So you want to do everything you can to lower your risk. Fake IDs you use at bars and concert venues will really be a thing of the past. There's no way to fake a mobile ID,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder encourages businesses to adopt the ID as an acceptable form of identification. According to the commissioner, more than 160,000 New Yorkers are already using mobile ID, which is available in app stores.

Lily Fan is Chair and Commissioner of the State Liquor Authority. She agrees with Schroeder: the digital version is more secure.

“A main part of this work is preventing sales to minors, and with mobile ID, our enforcement team led by Joe Finelli, feels that the technology will make it more difficult for fraud and for kids to pretend to be someone else while they enter facilities,” Fan said.

Common Roots’ Rich Wilson says not only is it more secure, it’s more private.

“The mobile ID platform is seamless, it's quick, and it also protects our guests who might not want to share the full amount of information as shown on their physical ID, because the digital ID allows that to just be a verifiable identification without showing a home address or other sensitive personal information,” Wilson said.

Schroeder and DMV Director of Public Information Walt McClure demonstrated how the app works, noting it needs a six-digit PIN or face ID to open.

“Walt has unlocked his mobile ID, now he has the option to share his identity with rich, Walt presses the button, and this generates a QR code. Now Rich can use that code to verify Walt's identity,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says the information is transmitted via Bluetooth, no internet involved.

“No one at the DMV or the state of New York track where you use your mID. In fact, the technology was designed specifically to give users privacy. All the app does is authenticate age through DMV’s records to tell the bouncer, bartender or brewer that the person is old enough to be served,” Schroeder said.

State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut says the shift keeps New York current.

“This not only protects patrons, but also safeguards the establishments from potential legal issues. Mobile ID is gaining momentum across the globe, and the hospitality industry needs to be ready to accommodate all these guests,” Fleischut said.

DMV Deputy Director of Investigations Todd Putorti says users’ information is safeguarded.

“It is encrypted end to end, and then when it gets onto the device, it lives only on the holder's device. It is encrypted in the secure element within that device, and is only released to a verifier, such as a restaurant or tavern when it specifically requests certain data from the holder,” Putorti said.

Copyright 2024 WAMC Northeast Public Radio