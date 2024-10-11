Elliot and Kura make their debut at Seneca Park Zoo

Visitors to Seneca Park Zoo are getting their first glimpse of a pair of statuesque newcomers.

Two Masai giraffes, a one year old male and a three year old female, arrived this week from the San Diego Zoo. They're joining Iggy, JD and Olmsted in the Animals of the Savanna exhibit.

"They are getting used to the rest of the tower, they are all checking each other out, smelling each other. They're getting used to the habitat," said the zoo's general curator, David Hamilton.

Elliot and Kura were transferred to Rochester as part of a breeding program for this endangered species. The worldwide population of Masai giraffes has declined 50% over the last 30 years, due largely to habitat loss and poaching.

Seneca Park has lost three giraffes in less than two years. In February, a calf named PJ died from encephalitis. Then in July, PJ's mother, Kipenzie, died from cancer. In February 2023, PJ's father, Parker also died after he became entangled in a support structure.

"When you have a few things happen like that, then it makes it seem bigger," Hamilton said. "But as a whole, the giraffe population is doing well."

Animal activist organizations such as PETA believe giraffes should not be housed in zoos, arguing that captive animals don't behave naturally and therefore don't teach people about wildlife behavior.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy of giraffes in human care is about 16 years. The mortality rate for newborn giraffes in zoos is around 25% compared to 50% for giraffe calves in the wild.

Seneca Park Zoo says its Animals of the Savanna barn may be closed periodically as the new giraffes settle in. Hamilton said their darker coats distinguish them from the rest of the herd.

"Our vets are checking them out and keeping a close eye on them, as well as the keeper staff that do a great job of being able to notice every little thing that might be happening with them," Hamilton said.



