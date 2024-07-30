Kipenzi, a giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo was euthanized this week after being diagnosed with cancer last year

wsbrooks / Seneca Park Zoo Kipenzi, a giraffe that was brought to the Seneca Park Zoo in 2018, was euthanized this week after being diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2023.

Kipenzi, a giraffe who was born at the Toledo Zoo in 2017 and moved to the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester in 2018, has lost her battle with cancer.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and zoo staff.

Officials said that Kipenzi, who was diagnosed about a year ago with an inoperable tumor on her jaw, survived 16 months with cancer, longer than animals with the same prognosis.

They also said the Kipenzi was still actively participating in training, feeds and blood draws until a few days ago.

But Zoo veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney said that, “Over the last few days, Kipenzi stopped eating and her weight dropped by more than 75 pounds in a very short time. From the way she was holding her jaw, it was clear she was in great discomfort, and the time had come to humanely euthanize her.”

Kipenzi’s body was transported to Cornell University for necropsy, a procedure that Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy said is always necessary. He noted that the animal’s condition was rare, and “learning everything we can about her cancer may inform treatment of hoofstock animals that develop cancer in the future.”

Lacy said that the other giraffes in the zoo are doing well. He said that they will likely have a brief period of adjustment, “but Iggy, Olmstead, J.D. and Pippy will be out in the habitat and back at giraffe feedings in no time.”

A statement from the zoo said the community members who want to share their memories, photos or support are invited to share their memories, photos or support to comment on the zoo’s social media channels (@senecaparkzoo), and those comments will be shared with staff.