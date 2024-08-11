Gov. Hochul tells Steuben County residents after flood damage: 'You will not be forgotten'

Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop in the Steuben County community of Canisteo on Sunday to survey some of the damage caused by the remnants of what was originally Hurricane Debby when the storm brought a deluge of rain on Friday.

Hochul said that storm dumped anywhere from 4 – 6 inches of rain in parts of that region, destroyed homes, roads and bridges, but luckily, not causing any serious injuries.

The governor said that state teams will help assess the amount of damage so they can put together a request for federal disaster help.

But in the meantime, Hochul said the New York Homes and Community Renewal agency will be able to provide some assistance to affected homeowners.

“All these homeowners that have been impacted will be eligible for grants of up to $50,000 to help pay for reimbursement of expenses related to the storm that aren’t covered by insurance or other disaster relief,” said Hochul. “This program did not exist three years ago when Fred hit this area.”

Steuben County manager Jack Wheeler said the recent storm hit some of the same areas as Tropical Storm Fred three years ago.

Hochul said the state has already mobilized dozens of National Guard personnel around the state in areas hit by the flooding, and state swift water crews helped supplement the help being provided to residents by local first responders.

Susan Watts/Darren McGee / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday toured storm damage after extensive flooding in Steuben County. She spoke about state and federal aid that will help affected homeowners.

Stacey Urban, whose family owns the Moss Vanwie Farm in Canisteo, New York, said the floodwaters destroyed about three-fourths of the 1,200 acre farm, including about 400 acres of corn, 200 acres of soybeans and hundreds more acres of hay used to feed their cows and other animals.

“This is complete and total devastation,” she told the Associated Press on Sunday as fire department officials were bailing out the home’s flooded basement. “We never thought this would happen.”

Urban said the family, which has operated the farm about 37 years, hasn’t had a chance to take a full accounting of the damage but said all their 150 cows and 200 youngstock are safe and all farm equipment has been recovered.

“Whether it all works is another thing,” she said. “The water came in fast."

Officials announced plans to distribute water bottles and clean-up kits to residents impacted by flash flooding on Sunday and Monday. The Red Cross also opened a shelter for flood victims at the Corning-Painted Post High School and planned to operate it until Monday.

The county, located along the Pennsylvania state line, declared a state of emergency Friday and ordered several towns evacuated as flood waters engulfed homes, farms and roadways.

“Twice in three years the Tuscarora Creek turned from a gentle stream into a raging beast,” county officials wrote in a post on the government’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon. “It’s just too much. The sun still rose Saturday. Volunteers fixed breakfast. People from all four towns rolled up their sleeves, took a deep breath.”

During her stop in Canisteo on Sunday, Hochul emphasized that no matter the size of the communities hit by Friday’s flooding, state officials have their back.

“I’m the first upstate governor in over 100 years, I know these communities, “ said Hochul. “This is where I come from. You will not be forgotten.

Kelly Fitzpatrick, Chair of the Steuben County Legislature, said during the governor’s visit on Sunday how grateful she was for the state’s help, and Fitzpatrick said she hoped “we can look at ways to improve our infrastructure so that we can make these events, when they occur, less damaging.”

Fitzpatrick said she knows that a lot of residents are hurting, after their businesses or homes were torn apart, but added that the county will “not give up our businesses, we’re not going to give up our homes.”

Here are some details from Steuben County about water bottles and clean-up kits available to residents impacted by the flash flooding:

Water Bottle Distribution –

Monday, August 12 (9am-6pm at all locations):

· Canisteo Fire Department – 14 South Main Street, Canisteo

· Woodhull Fire Department - 5193 West Main Street, Woodhull

· Greenwood Fire Department - 1574 Andover Street, Greenwood

The United Methodist Committee on Relief will be distributing clean-up kits at the Woodhull Fire Department - 5193 West Main Street, Woodhull from 9am-6pm on Monday August 12.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.