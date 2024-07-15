DA Sandra Doorley violated county code of conduct in traffic stop, Office of Public Integrity finds

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley violated multiple county codes of conduct during an April traffic stop, a report from the county’s Office of Public Integrity has determined.

The report, released Monday, determined Doorley acted in a manner that was an “attempt to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for herself.”

Doorley was caught speeding, declined to stop, and instead drove a mile to her house where she berated the officer.

“As the top law enforcement officer in the county, DA Doorley’s refusal to submit to lawful command and determination to make her own decision to drive home rather than stop places serious stress on any law enforcement officer,” the report reads. “This type of display could encourage the public to take the same liberties, thereby endangering other law enforcement officers.”

The OPI report also found that Doorley had violated the county’s vehicle use policy by driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit in her county-issued SUV, refusing to pull her vehicle over, and acting in an indefensible manner toward Webster police officer Chris Crisafulli.

Crisafulli clocked Doorley driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6 p.m. on April 22.

In Crisafulli’s body-worn camera footage, obtained via a Freedom of Information Law request, Doorley can be seen acting belligerent. Doorley enters her home against the officer’s command, calls Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier, and repeatedly suggests she will use her position as district attorney to avoid any accountability.

“I am the DA of Monroe County,” she said, in the video. “...I don’t really care. You know what, if you give me a traffic ticket, that’s fine. I’m the one that prosecutes it, OK? Just go ahead and do it. Go ahead. Go ahead.”

The report also notes that Crisafulli did not smell alcohol on Doorley’s breath and did not believe her to be intoxicated.

A day before the video’s release, Doorley issued a public statement acknowledging the speeding ticket but contradicting what had transpired.

“I believe in responsibility for my actions and have no intention of using my position to receive a benefit,” Doorley wrote. “Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the law, including traffic laws.”

The body-worn camera footage received international media attention, prompting Doorley to do one media interview with WHEC. In that interview, Doorley alleged she called Kohlmeier to make him aware of the situation and that she was not a threat.

The OPI report argues against that logic.

“Even if that was her intent, or her words gave the impression that was her intent, that was not her requirement in the moment as a New York State motorist,” the report reads. “Her lawful requirement is to pull to the side of the road, not to attempt to explain her own decisions.”

The report’s findings are to be forwarded to the Monroe County Board of Ethics, which can issue advisory opinions but otherwise has little authority. OPI also recommended that the county comply with a separate investigation by the state Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct. The status of that investigation is unknown, as the commission’s deliberations are not public.

Doorley, through a spokesperson, declined to comment Monday evening.

