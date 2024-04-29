Sandra Doorley apologizes for berating officer, says she'll refer traffic stop to outside DA

Monroe Country District Attorney Sandra Doorley issued a video statement early Monday, apologizing for her actions after being caught speeding in Webster last week.

"Last Monday, I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to," she said in the video. "And for that, I am so sorry. What I did was wrong, no excuses."

After being caught speeding, Doorley continued a mile to her home while an officer followed with lights and sirens. The refusal to stop was an arrestable offense, police said.

But Doorley chastised the officer, asked the Webster police chief to intervene, and repeatedly noted she was the DA and suggested the officer should have known who she was when she pulled into her driveway.

Police ultimately ticketed her for speeding and she paid the ticket a day later.

Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul referred Doorley to the state Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, saying the the DA had “undermined her ability to hold others accountable.” And the Rochester City Council asked state Attorney General Leticia James to review the matter, questioning whether Doorley should remain in office and suggesting she had lost public trust.

Doorley said in the video that she takes full responsibility for her actions.

"I fell short of the values I've held for my entire 33-year career," she said. "I didn't treat this officer with the respect that he deserved. All police officers deserve respect. I am truly and sincerely sorry."

Monday's video was the first statement from Doorley since a statement released on Thursday, taking responsibility but not addressing her conduct. WXXI News obtained the officers’ body worn camera video a day later.

Doorley said in the video that she would hold herself accountable by referring the incident to a district attorney from another county for review, self-reporting it to the grievance committee, and taking ethics training. She also said she would cooperate with investigations.

"I've been humbled by my own stupidity, and I'm fully to blame," she said.

The state commission can hold hearings, subpoena witnesses and take other action “to determine whether any prosecutorial conduct violates state law or court rules.” Its findings can be made public and can result in recommendations regarding sanctions — up to and including removal — that then are sent to the appropriate agency.

Under state law, the governor has the unique authority to remove certain officials from office, including district attorneys.

Notably, when the state revived the commission three years ago, Doorley opposed it, writing as head of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, DASNY, that there should be consistency "with the fair administration of justice as it pertain to allegations of misconduct against all attorneys, not just prosecutors." She also raised concern that the commission could be used to silence a prosecutor investigating criminal activity by the politically powerful.

Hochul and all nine members of City Council are Democrats. Doorley was, too, until changing her party enrollment to Republican in 2015. Republican lawmakers have been silent on Doorley since the video release.

DASNY historically has favored the route Doorley appears to be taking. Attorney Grievance Committees exist within each of the state's four appellate-level courts, addressing claims of misconduct against all attorneys, not just prosecutors.

In a statement Sunday, Hochul said:

"District Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic offenses, and must perform their duties with the highest ethical standards. Earlier today, I referred the Monroe County District Attorney to the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct following the release of police bodycam footage showing her claiming she is above the law, attempting to use her public office to evade responsibility, and acting unprofessionally towards a police officer simply trying to do his job. In doing so, she was acting in contravention of her responsibility as a District Attorney and undermined her ability to hold others accountable for violating the law. We are deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who put on a uniform each day to protect the safety of all New Yorkers."