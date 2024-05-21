Defeated budget, ousted incumbents: Results are in for Monroe County school boards and budgets

At suburban districts across the Monroe County area, several incumbents will not see a new term this year, one school bus will not be bought, and the Rush-Henrietta school board will have to decide whether to put its defeated budget up for a second vote.

Voters in Rush-Henrietta rejected the district's proposed $171.6 million spending plan, 734-719. The school board could either put the proposal up for a second vote or opt to adopt a contingency budget.

Churchville-Chili voters said “no" to purchasing a zero-emission electric school bus. The maximum cost for it was set at $445,534.50.

Voters reshaped school boards Tuesday, many by narrow margins — demonstrating that every vote counts, especially when there is low participation among eligible voters.

In Greece, all three incumbents ran for re-election, but only one, Tracey Farmer, will serve a new three-year term. Jordan Stenzel won the most votes, followed by Mary Lyke. Both are new to the board.

There was also an upset in Wheatland-Chili, where incumbent Kim Snyder was not re-elected. Stephanie Ely won the most votes and will serve a three-year term. Newcomer Heather Woerner tied with incumbent James Musshafen. Because of the draw, their term lengths are listed as “to be determined." Adria Callery won a one-year term.

Brockport saw a slight upset as well. Newcomer Kevin Parmele won the most votes and will serve a five-year term along with incumbent David Stroup. Incumbent Terry Ann Carbone received the third-highest vote count and will serve a two-year term.

At Spencerport, where there was a similar situation, newcomer Jonathan Schallmo won the most votes and will serve a three-year term along with newly re-elected incumbent Michael Miceli.

In Penfield, new board members Patrick Moriarty and Meghan Callan will join incumbent Christin Harley. Unlike other races with new board members being voted into office, in Penfield it was the incumbent who won the most votes.

Webster’s school board race was decided before any votes were cast. Two newcomers, Michele Lowes and Jeffrey McCaffrey, ran for two open seats with no competition.

The unofficial results from 18 districts are listed below in alphabetical order. Elected candidates are in bold , and all candidates have the number of votes received in parentheses, so long as districts provided that information.

BRIGHTON

Proposed budget of $104.9 million: Passed, 806-117.

Board of Education results (2): Christina Lee and Esther Winter (both incumbents). Vote totals were not immediately provided.

BROCKPORT

Proposed budget of $96.9 million: Passed, 647-325.

Board of Education results (3): Abigail Bristol (544), Terry Ann Carbone (589) (incumbent), Kevin Parmele (659), and David Stroup (645) (incumbent).

Parmele and Stroup were elected to five-year terms. Carbone was elected to a two-year term as she was the candidate with the third-largest number of votes.

CHURCHVILLE-CHILI

Proposed budget of $103.3 million: Passed, 681-324.

Proposition 2 to buy eight 66-passenger diesel buses at a maximum cost of about $1.5 million. Passed, 689-324.

Proposition 3 to buy one 66-passenger electric bus at a maximum cost of $445,534. Rejected, 591-420.

Proposition 4 to establish a reserve fund for future purchases of buses and related infrastructure, with total funding of no more than $15 million over the next 10 years. Passed, 560-452.

Board of Education results (3): Kathryn Arzuaga (510), Alycia Nagle (727) (incumbent), Colleen Parker (527), and Jonathan Payne (751) (incumbent).

EAST IRONDEQUOIT

Proposed budget of $100.1 million: Passed, 583-257.

Board of Education results (3): Stacey Beaumont (638), Patricia Storm (657), and Doreen Swan (633), all incumbents.

EAST ROCHESTER

Proposed budget of $32.2 million: Passed, 202-23.

Proposition 2 to establish a reserve fund for capital projects such as reconstruction and improvement of schools and other district buildings. Passed, 196-28.

Proposition 3 to establish a Capital Reserve Equipment Fund. Passed, 196-27.

Board of Education results (2): Patrick Flanagan (201) and Jenalee Herb (203), both incumbents.

FAIRPORT

Proposed budget of $159.8 million: Passed, 1,768-926.

Proposition 2 to spend up to $620,950 from an existing capital reserve fund for buses to buy three 71-passenger buses. Passed, 2,005-688.

Proposition 3 to establish a new bus purchase reserve fund that would not exceed $15 million and would likely exist for 15 years. Passed, 1,891-796.

Board of Education results (2): Rich Mueller (2,121) and Mary Caitlin Wight (2,144) (incumbent).

GATES CHILI

Proposed budget of $133.3 million: Passed, 457-211.

Proposition 2 to authorize the purchase of school buses at a total cost of no more than $5 million. Passed, 458-211.

Proposition 3 to permit the district to receive an additional 10% in state aid towards its fully funded energy performance improvement project. Passed, 541-129.

Board of Education results (4): Kerri Keyes (455) (incumbent), Nicole Littlewood (458) (incumbent), Robert Long (508) (incumbent), Joseph Rittler (299) and Tanya Srbinovski (425) (incumbent).

Long, Littlewood and Keyes were elected to three-year terms. Srbinovski was elected to a one-year term.

GREECE

Proposed budget of $307.7 million: Passed, 1,662-1,142.

Proposition 2 to purchase of 10 replacement school buses — eight 30-passenger buses and two 26-passenger wheelchair-accessible buses at a total estimated aggregate cost not to exceed $1,064,504. Passed, 1,817-993.

Board of Education results (3): Tracey Farmer (1,385) (incumbent), Tammy Flores (1,303) (incumbent), Tianna Johnson (1,133), Mary Lyke (1,423), Jordan Stenzel (1,536), and Sherita Traywick (1,230) (incumbent).

HILTON

Proposed budget of $101.5 million: Passed, 876-519.

Proposition 2 to authorize spending $1.4 million for seven 65-passenger gasoline school buses and two 30-passenger gasoline school buses. Passed, 913-496.

Proposition 3 to approve a $10 million Capital Reserve Fund to finance site work, construction, or reconstruction, and equipping of school buildings and facilities. Passed, 886-514.

Board of Education results (2): Austin DeLorme (422), Ed Mascadri (916) (incumbent), Stephanie Sloan (855) (incumbent), and Mike Zillioux (430).

HONEOYE FALLS-LIMA

Proposed budget of $61 million: Passed, 579-170.

Proposition 2 to authorize purchasing up to seven vehicles for student transportation at a cost not to exceed $1.04 million. Passed, 575-173.

Board of Education results (3): Carol Bellavia (598), Kelli Eberle (576), and Christopher Neff (624), all incumbents.

PENFIELD

Proposed budget of $119.7 million: Passed, 2,046-710.

Proposition 2 to purchase nine replacement school buses using $1.3 million from the 2017 Bus Purchase Reserve Fund. Passed, 2,174-587.

Proposition 3 to establish a new 10-year, $35 million 2024 Transportation Capital Reserve Fund. Passed, 2,065-704.

Board of Education results (3): James Ashby (1,164), Meghan Callan (1,269), Chris D'Orso (1,064), Christin Harley (1,535) (incumbent), Patrick Moriarty (1,383), and Sarah Pace (1,249).

PITTSFORD

Proposed budget of $161.8 million: Passed, 1,275-322.

Proposition 2 to authorize the purchase of 13 replacement school buses and school bus communications equipment at a cost not to exceed $2.23 million. Passed, 1,348-249.

Proposition 3 to establish a Capital Instructional Technology Reserve Fund not to exceed $15 million plus accrued interest. The fund would be used for the purchase of equipment, including computer equipment. The maximum term of the fund would be 10 years. Passed, 1,373-226.

Proposition 4 to authorize a withdrawal of up to $500,000 from the Capital Instructional Technology Reserve to purchase laptops to support a program in which each sixth- through 12th-grade student is provided a laptop through the district. Passed, 1,385-213.

Board of Education results (3): Jeffrey Casey (1,352), Sarah Pelusio (1,338), and René Sanchez-Kazacos (1,321), all incumbents.

RUSH-HENRIETTA

Proposed budget of $171.6 million: Rejected, 734-719.

Proposition 2 to spend $4.2 million to buy 19 buses and authorize the district to use $1.4 million from an existing reserve fund toward those purchases. Passed, 1,040-412.

Proposition 3 to authorize the board to establish the 2024 Capital Reserve Fund that would have an ultimate amount of $25 million to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, repair and equip school buildings. Passed, 1,025-423.

Board of Education results (3): Scott Adair (1,082), Kimberly DeLardge (1,026) and Rachel Sherman (1,070), all incumbents.

SPENCERPORT

Proposed budget of $97.2 million: Passed 831-470.

Proposition 2 to re-establish a Building Capital Reserve Fund that would span 15 years and would not exceed $25 million. Passed, 909-390.

Proposition 3 to seek authorization to ask New York state for an additional 10% in building aid for an energy performance contract. Passed, 1,031-291.

Board of Education results (2): Trisha Buscemi (495), Brandon Dries (355), Michael Miceli (584) (incumbent), Jonathan Schallmo (599) and Thomas J. Weaver (402).

VICTOR

Proposed budget of $103.2 million: Passed, 949-273.

Proposition 2 to purchase eight buses at an estimated cost of $1.37 million. Passed, 942-278.

Proposition 3 to establish a $20 million capital reserve. Passed, 985-264.

Board of Education results (2): Elizabeth Mitchell (685) (incumbent), Carol Prescott (736) and Adam Snyder (737) (incumbent).

WEST IRONDEQUOIT

Proposed budget of $93.8 million: Passed, 1,237-436.

Proposition 2 to authorize a maintenance capital project that would spend up to $1.62 million for a new roof, an HVAC rooftop unit and a boiler at Brookview Elementary. Passed, 1,322-352.

Board of Education results (3): Gary Adams (949), Kate Copeland (1,341), Kevin Schoepfel (1,073), and Tamara Wall (1,110).

WEBSTER

Proposed budget of $211 million: Passed, 1,885-1,112.

Proposition 2 to authorize spending $1.2 million on school buses. Passed, 1,911-1,083.

Board of Education results (2): Michele Lowes (2,096) and Jeffrey McCaffrey (2,337).

WHEATLAND-CHILI

Proposed budget of $22.8 million: Passed, 256-88.

Proposition 2 to authorize the district to undertake an $11.35 million capital improvement project to alter, renovate, or improve district facilities and grounds. It would allow the district to use $961,745 from an existing reserve fund toward the project. Passed, 257-85.

Proposition 3 to authorize the district to use $240,000 from a reserve fund to buy two 65-passenger buses and one 29-passenger bus. Passed, 274-72.

Board of Education results (4): Adria Callery (190), Stephanie Ely (245), James Musshafen (206) (incumbent), Kim Snyder (169) (incumbent), Andrew Tackling (115), and Heather Allen Woerner (206).

Ely will serve a three-year term, but since Woerner and Musshafen tied, it has yet to be determined which of them will serve the other three-year term and who will serve a two-year term. Callery, who received the fourth-highest number of votes, will serve a one-year term.



