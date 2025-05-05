© 2025 WXXI News
Feds seize fake Louis Vuitton handbags, Rolex in bust of counterfeit imports at the airport

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT

A fake Rolex and other counterfeit high-end watches.

Multiple imitation designer handbags, sunglasses and bathrobes. And some Nike “swoosh” heat transfer stickers.

A conglomeration of photos shoes sunglasses, watches, shoes and handbags bearing the insignias of Rolex, Goyard and Louis Vuitton.
Provided image
/
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A sample of some of the allegedly counterfeit items seized over four days in April 2025 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

All were included in a shipment of bogus goods that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Officials made the announcement Monday. The airport doubles as a point of entry for foreign goods. Agents discovered the haul during inspections of "several shipments" over a four-day period last month, officials said.

Border patrol estimates the combined retail value of seized merchandise at nearly $200,000 — had the items been genuine.

That includes the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, suggested retail value: $78,600; and a pair of Audemars Piguet watches that, if real, would fetch $36,000 each. There also were shoes, wallets and other items.

The items bore counterfeit trademarks and were seized as an intellectual property rights violation. It is illegal to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise, and consumers can face fines even if they did not intend to do so, according to the border patrol.

Officials aren’t saying where the shipments originated, or the intended destination. The investigation is ongoing with no arrests announced.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
