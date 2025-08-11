© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Summer camps and science education

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 11, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a green short-sleeved shirt, grey pants and brown shoes, a bald man front right has a grey beard and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt and khaki shorts; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a white button-down shirt; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey fleece; a woman at center has short blonde hair and is wearing a red and white striped dress with strappy gold heels.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Chris Widmaier and Donald Riling, (background) Kyra Stephenson and Frank Keophetlasy with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Monday, August 11, 2025
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Today we’re headed to the classroom. But the lessons are outdoors for some kids who attend environmental and sustainability camps in the area.

We’ll see how kids in Sodus are making their own version of Baywatch, and how young people in Rochester are learning about everything from growing food to bee pollination.

In studio:

Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams