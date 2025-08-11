Summer camps and science education
Today we’re headed to the classroom. But the lessons are outdoors for some kids who attend environmental and sustainability camps in the area.
We’ll see how kids in Sodus are making their own version of Baywatch, and how young people in Rochester are learning about everything from growing food to bee pollination.
In studio:
- Frank Keophetlasy, community farm manager at Foodlink
- Donald Riling, president of Save Our Sodus
- Kyra Stephenson, nature-based learning coach and consultant
- Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners