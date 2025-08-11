R. Carlos Carballada dies at the age of 90

R. Carlos Carballada

R. Carlos Carballada, who served Rochester in a variety of roles, has died at the age of 90.

Carballada was the city's acting mayor in 2011 and was tapped to be then-Mayor Lovely Warren's deputy mayor in 2016.

He also served as commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans called Carballada "a champion for the city of Rochester and a good friend."

Evans also said Carballada was a "true public servant" whose leadership was behind "some of the city’s most important and successful projects."

In addition to his public service, Carballada served as director of M&T Bank and M&T Corp. and was also the CEO/president of First National Bank and Central Trust Company.

Carballada was named the Hispanic Business Person of the Year in 2010.

He also was on the boards of several local nonprofit agencies.

Carballada and his wife, Virginia, established an endowed scholarship fund for City of Rochester students.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Christ the King Chapel of Canisius University in Buffalo.