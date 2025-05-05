NPR and PBS respond to President Donald Trump's executive order cutting funding
Leaders from NPR and PBS said Sunday that the president's executive order eliminating funding for public broadcasting could have devastating effects across the country — especially for small and mid-size markets.
President Trump said that he doesn't trust public broadcasting and he wants Americans to rely on other outlets.
ur guests include WXXI CEO Chris Hastings and Congressman Joe Morelle, who can speak to the mission and impact of public media for everyone. We welcome audience feedback as well.
Our guests:
- Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media
- Rep. Joe Morelle, 25th Congressional District
- Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University and longtime WXXI member