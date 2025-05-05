© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
NPR and PBS respond to President Donald Trump's executive order cutting funding

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Leaders from NPR and PBS said Sunday that the president's executive order eliminating funding for public broadcasting could have devastating effects across the country — especially for small and mid-size markets.

President Trump said that he doesn't trust public broadcasting and he wants Americans to rely on other outlets.

ur guests include WXXI CEO Chris Hastings and Congressman Joe Morelle, who can speak to the mission and impact of public media for everyone. We welcome audience feedback as well.

Our guests:

