NPR and PBS respond to President Donald Trump's executive order cutting funding

Leaders from NPR and PBS said Sunday that the president's executive order eliminating funding for public broadcasting could have devastating effects across the country — especially for small and mid-size markets.

President Trump said that he doesn't trust public broadcasting and he wants Americans to rely on other outlets.

ur guests include WXXI CEO Chris Hastings and Congressman Joe Morelle, who can speak to the mission and impact of public media for everyone. We welcome audience feedback as well.

