Growing number of Americans looking at options abroad

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
WXXI News

Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe.

The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules.

Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad.

Our guests:

  • Kristin Vanden Brul, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
  • Marietta Nollen, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
  • Ruby Lockhart, Rochester resident who lives in Italy for part of the year, co-owner of All Day Sunday, retired labor specialist for NYS United Teachers, and retired executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
