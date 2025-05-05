Growing number of Americans looking at options abroad
1 of 2 — Ruby Lockhart on "Connections"
Ruby Lockhart on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 5, 2025
Megan Mack / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Spino Secco hosts Kristin and Marietta.jpg
Kristin Vanden Brul and Marietta Nollen
Provided
Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe.
The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules.
Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad.
Our guests:
- Kristin Vanden Brul, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
- Marietta Nollen, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
- Ruby Lockhart, Rochester resident who lives in Italy for part of the year, co-owner of All Day Sunday, retired labor specialist for NYS United Teachers, and retired executive director of Garth Fagan Dance