WXXI Business Report: Expansion for a homegrown food processing company

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:14 PM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
 

  • Expansion at Craft Cannery in Genesee County. Local entrepreneurs Paul Guglielmo and Tom Riggio talk about the contract food processing and packaging company and their effort to serve more clients. 
  • Empire State Development has announced 10 startup companies to take part in the latest round of the Luminate NY business competition. 
  • And Capital Connect NY, an initiative designed to support small business startups gets additional funding from JP Morgan Chase.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
