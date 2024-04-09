WXXI Business Report: Expansion for a homegrown food processing company
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Expansion at Craft Cannery in Genesee County. Local entrepreneurs Paul Guglielmo and Tom Riggio talk about the contract food processing and packaging company and their effort to serve more clients.
- Empire State Development has announced 10 startup companies to take part in the latest round of the Luminate NY business competition.
- And Capital Connect NY, an initiative designed to support small business startups gets additional funding from JP Morgan Chase.