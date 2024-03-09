Monroe County 911 calls affected by planned construction work

Officials from Monroe County and the city of Rochester say that planned construction work on Saturday morning affected calls made to 911.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. during a planned disconnect of fiber cable for construction at the Scottsville Road/390 interchange.

A statement from the county and city says that a Frontier Network redundant system failed to activate, so callers to 911 may have received a fast-busy signal from 7:05 to 7:40 a.m.

Beginning at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, all 911 calls in Monroe County were re-routed to the 911 center in Livingston County and as of early Saturday afternoon they were being handled by Ontario County.

Ontario County then transferred 911 calls to the Rochester/Monroe County Emergency Communications center for dispatch.

Officials say the calls may take a few minutes to be routed through this extra step, so callers are encouraged to stay on the line. They say that dispatch systems to emergency services were not affected by the outage.

Monroe County crews are working with Frontier to make the needed repairs.