© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spectrum raising some cable and internet fees

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:46 AM EST
A Spectrum store (file photo). The cable and internet company has announced some price increases for many of its customers.
/
Charter Communications

 
If you are a Spectrum cable customer it’s likely your upcoming bill will see some increases. The company recently announced several price hikes including:

  • The mandatory broadcast TV surcharge, which will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month
  • The monthly rental fee for an HD Box will increase from $10.99 to $12.50.
  • Spectrum TV Essentials, the company’s live streaming service that does not require a cable box, will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.
  • Spectrum Advanced WiFi increases from $5 to $7 a month. (the company noted that this is the only price change it has made to that optional service).
  • Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost option for eligible families and seniors goes up from $24.99 to $29.99. The company said that fee hike comes with a significant speed enhancement. Spectrum is also offering a 50 Mbps service for Internet Assist customers for $25 that has no modem fees or data caps.

A spokesperson for Spectrum, Lara Pritchard, said that even though the company has “taken a stand” for a new, customer-focused model, programmers continually raise fees for their content.

She also noted that Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications and the Walt Disney Company recently announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional costs.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman