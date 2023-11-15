© 2023 WXXI News
Tractor-trailer accident ties up traffic on the Inner Loop for hours

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST
A tractor-trailer overturned on the eastbound side of the Inner Loop in Rochester on Wed. morning, 11/15/23, causing severe arm injuries to the driver of the big big rig and blocking traffic on the Inner Loop for several hours.
A tractor-trailer crash on the Inner Loop in Rochester Wed. morning injured the driver of the big rig and also shut down part of that highway for hours.

According to State Police it happened just after 7 a.m., near St. Paul Street.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck a guardrail and overturned.

Police say the 64-year-old man driving the truck was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of a severe arm injury.

Troopers say there was no evidence of the driver having been impaired and the investigation is continuing.

The Inner Loop was shut down in both directions near St. Paul Street throughout the morning.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
