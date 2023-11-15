Tractor-trailer accident ties up traffic on the Inner Loop for hours

A tractor-trailer crash on the Inner Loop in Rochester Wed. morning injured the driver of the big rig and also shut down part of that highway for hours.

According to State Police it happened just after 7 a.m., near St. Paul Street.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck a guardrail and overturned.

Police say the 64-year-old man driving the truck was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of a severe arm injury.

Troopers say there was no evidence of the driver having been impaired and the investigation is continuing.

The Inner Loop was shut down in both directions near St. Paul Street throughout the morning.