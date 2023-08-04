No injuries or spills reported as CSX train derails in Scotia

No injuries or spills are being reported after a CSX train derailed around 8 a.m. today in Scotia, New York. The company says a train hauling mixed freight was involved, along with nine empty tank cars.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says rail traffic was halted — affecting Amtrak service — and Route 5 was closed in both directions.

Schenectady County A CSX train derailed in Scotia, NY on Aug. 4, 2023

Hochul says New York State Police, Department of Transportation and Fire Prevention and Control officials are on site. CSX says it is investigating what caused the derailment.

"CSX is working closely with local first responders to assess the situation," the company said in a statement to WAMC. "The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

