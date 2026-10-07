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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Winter heating costs to skyrocket, candidates on universal children’s health care, Governor Hochul's considers bills

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 7, 2026 at 7:31 AM EDT

In today's top headlines:

  • New York energy suppliers are sweating over the rising cost of home heating oil and changing customer habits as a result.
  • WXXI welcomes competing candidates to our studio to discuss  universal children’s health care.
  • Capitol correspondents give updates on the bills still sitting on the governor's desk and the ongoing moratorium on data centers.
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton