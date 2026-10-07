Daily News: Winter heating costs to skyrocket, candidates on universal children’s health care, Governor Hochul's considers bills
In today's top headlines:
- New York energy suppliers are sweating over the rising cost of home heating oil and changing customer habits as a result.
- WXXI welcomes competing candidates to our studio to discuss universal children’s health care.
- Capitol correspondents give updates on the bills still sitting on the governor's desk and the ongoing moratorium on data centers.