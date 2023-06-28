Air quality health advisory for all of NY State continues through Thursday

New York State officials have extended air quality advisories for the entire state through at least Thursday.

The issue again is due to the wildfires in Eastern Canada, and weather conditions that are blowing smoke plumes through Western New York, the Finger Lakes and much of the upstate area.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the unhealthy air is of special concern to people with a variety of health conditions, including asthma, lung and heart disease and others who make up about one in every six New Yorkers.

“You can see really there’s quite a few people in New York who are vulnerable," said McDonald. "Those people in particular want to be very careful. Of course if you have asthma, you want to have your inhaler handy, but more importantly, if you have asthma, you want to say I really shouldn’t be outside if I don’t need to be."

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that emergency cell phone alerts will be used to warn New Yorkers if the air quality index exceeds the 200 number, which is the threshold for ‘very unhealthy air’ and if that is sustained for more than an hour.

Hochul also announced that a third crew of forest rangers is deploying to Quebec to assist in the Canadian fire response.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a statement advising county residents to "know your risk factors," and he also advised that summer camps, youth sports and similar activities should conduct less intense outdoor activities if the air quality is not healthy.