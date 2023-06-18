Early voting has begun. It runs through Sunday, June 25

The Primary Elections are later this month, and early voting began over the weekend in Monroe County.

There are a number of hotly contested races in the county during the June 27 primaries in the county, including for Rochester City Council and School Board and the Monroe County Legislature.

Early voting began Saturday, June 17 and it runs through Sunday, June 25.

Any eligible voter in Monroe County may go to any of the 13 early voting locations.

Early voting takes place Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the early voting locations in Monroe County:

DAVID F GANTT COMMUNITY CENTER 700 North St, Rochester NY 14605

700 North St, Rochester NY 14605 MONROE COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING 39 W Main St, Rochester NY 14614

39 W Main St, Rochester NY 14614 EDGERTON RECREATION CENTER 41 Backus St, Rochester NY 14608

41 Backus St, Rochester NY 14608 NORTON VILLAGE RECREATION CENTER 350 Waring Rd, Rochester NY 14609

350 Waring Rd, Rochester NY 14609 SUNY EMPIRE STATE COLLEGE 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester NY 14620 (ASL Interpreter at site)

680 Westfall Rd, Rochester NY 14620 ST THEODORES CHURCH 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester NY 14606

168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester NY 14606 NORTH GREECE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester NY 14626

1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester NY 14626 HENRIETTA PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester NY 14623 (ASL Interpreter at site)

625 Calkins Rd, Rochester NY 14623 IRONDEQUOIT COMMUNITY CENTER 450 Skyview Centre Parkway Suite 200, Rochester NY 14622

450 Skyview Centre Parkway Suite 200, Rochester NY 14622 HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH 1355 Hatch Rd, Webster NY 14580

1355 Hatch Rd, Webster NY 14580 PERINTON SQUARE MALL 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport NY 14450

6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport NY 14450 SWEDEN CLARKSON COMMUNITY CENTER 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport NY 14420

4927 Lake Rd, Brockport NY 14420 WEBSTER LIBRARY 980 Ridge Rd, Webster NY 14580

Any Monroe County voter who would like to check their registration status or Election Day polling site can visit: https://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/