The Main Street Armory has a new owner. Who is it?

There is a new owner of the Main Street Armory — just three weeks after three women died in a crush of concertgoers trying to exit the arena.

Former owner Scott Donaldson sold the property for $550,000, records show.

The deed — filed Friday — lists a newly formed limited liability company, or LLC, with a P.O. Box address that traces to local landlord John Trickey. He owns a number of residential and commercial properties. His investment helped preserve the Cinema Theater building, which Trickey said he sold last week. No sales deed for that property had been recorded as of Wednesday afternoon.

Trickey declined to discuss the Armory when reached by phone — or confirm he bought the property — saying instead to call back next week.

The last concert at the Armory, held on March 5, ended with a deadly crowd surge as patrons rushed the exits. Police and other agencies continue to investigate the matter.

The city revoked Donaldson’s entertainment license days later, effectively shutting down the venue. But that goes to the applicant — not the property, officials said. So a new owner could apply and, if approved, reopen.

The building's sale first was reported by the Rochester Business Journal.