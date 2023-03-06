One person is dead, others injured after stampede at Main St. Armory GloRilla show

Rochester Police say that one person is dead and two others are in the hospital with critical injuries as a result of an incident at the Main Street Armory late Sunday.

It happened at a concert, and police say a 33-year-old woman died and two other people were taken to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Seven additional people were taken by private vehicle to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries related to the same event.

Officers say the injuries appear to be the result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits after some people at the concert heard what they believed to be gunshots.

But police say at this time, there is no evidence of a shooting having occurred inside the event.

Officers were nearby when the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday and helped medical personnel with providing care.

Dozens of police, firefighters and medical personnel were at the scene Sunday night, and a portion of that area was closed down to traffic for some time.

The concert featured the musical acts GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, and after the incident, GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, tweeted about the incident.

At a Monday morning news conference with Mayor Malik Evans and Police Chief David Smith, Evans called the incident a "tragedy of epic proportions," and he vowed to get to the bottom of what happened.

"As the chief said, this will require a lot of work, a lot of work from multiple agencies throughout the city not just the Rochester Police Department, but my corporation counsel out of the mayor’s office as well as the fire chief," said Evans. "We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period."

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Other details including identities of the victims have not been released yet.