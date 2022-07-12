2nd Masai giraffe calf born at Seneca Park Zoo

The Seneca Park Zoo is welcoming its second Masai giraffe calf this year.

Monroe County officials announced that Kipenzi, one of the zoo’s giraffes, gave birth to her first calf on Tuesday.

Iggy, the other female giraffe at the local zoo gave birth to a male calf, named Olmstead, on April 29.

No word yet on a name for the latest arrival.

Seneca Park Zoo / Monroe County One of the Seneca Park Zoo's Masai giraffes has given birth to her first calf

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello noted that the birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, “so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo." He said so far, the calf is doing fine and bonding with its mother.

Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy said it's a delicate time. “The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth. Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7."

The Zoo’s Animals of the Savanna exhibit is closed beyond the rhino overlook for the next few days to ensure the giraffes are not disturbed during the important bonding period between mom and calf.