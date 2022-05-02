County releases video of newborn giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo.

© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 2, 2022
Monroe County on Monday showed some video of the newborn Masai giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo

Monroe County has released video of the newborn Masai giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester.

County Executive Adam Bello said on Monday that the calf, born last Friday is a male and “doing very well.”

Seneca Park Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy said that, “The calf is very active, and mom is doing great. Things are progressing as expected. Mom and baby continue to be monitored and we are cautiously optimistic.”

Last week, Lacy said that the newborn giraffe's parents, Iggy and Parker, are important not only to the Seneca Park Zoo but to all AZA-accredited zoos due to their genetic diversity.

The Animals of the Savanna building remained closed on Monday but is expected to be back open soon.

The building was closed for a few days to make sure Iggy and her calf are not disturbed.

