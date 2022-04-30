Seneca Park Zoo announces birth of Masai giraffe

The Seneca Park Zoo has a new giraffe addition…one that was born there on Friday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy said that Iggy, one of the zoo’s female Masai giraffes, gave birth to her first calf on Friday. This is the first Masai giraffe born at the local zoo.

Bello said that so far, the calf is nursing and appears to be healthy, but that the first days of life are critical for baby giraffes.

Bello said that zoo staff will be monitoring both Iggy and her calf 24/7 and the zoo’s Animals of the Savanna building will remain closed for the next few days to ensure they are not disturbed.

Lacy said that this particular adult pair of giraffes, Iggy and Parker, are important not only to the Seneca Park Zoo but to all AZA-accredited zoos due to their genetic diversity.