© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City to tow curbside snowbound vehicles on Wednesday

WXXI News | By David Andreatta
Published February 1, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
snowbound car
Shutterstock
/

Rochester residents with vehicles immobilized by snow on city streets have been given an ultimatum: move ‘em or lose ‘em, at least temporarily.

The city’s director of operations, Karen St. Aubin, on Tuesday issued a warning to motorists with curbside snowbound vehicles that they have until Wednesday to move them or risk having them towed.

St. Aubin issued the warning to ease anticipated snow removal in the coming days. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Rochester and the surrounding area for Wednesday through Friday that predicted nine inches or more of snow.

“Maintaining public safety and ensuring our streets are passable for emergency vehicles is our first priority,” St. Aubin said in a news release announcing the warning. “This ultimately may necessitate the towing of vehicles that are not moved.”

She urged motorists whose cars have been towed to call 311.

The news release read that tow trucks will attempt to relocate vehicles to nearby streets, but that if doing so was not possible vehicles would be taken to the city’s impound lot on Colfax Street, where towing and storage fees will be imposed.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.

Local News
David Andreatta
David Andreatta is the editor of CITY. He joined the WXXI family in 2019 after 11 years with the Democrat and Chronicle, where he was a news columnist and investigative reporter known for covering a range of topics, from the deadly serious to the cheeky.
See stories by David Andreatta