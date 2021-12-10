© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local News

New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published December 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul 12-10-21
Office of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul
/

NEW YORK (AP) Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state's weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations.

The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

``As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,`` Hochul, a Democrat, said in a news release. ``The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season.``

Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii.

The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
