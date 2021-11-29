Business Report: Corporate changes in the executive ranks at Paychex
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Corporate changes at Paychex. Marty Mucci, who has been CEO since 2010, will now take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board. He succeeds the founder of the company, Tom Golisano, who will remain on the board as a director of the company.
- The Village of Fairport’s local development corporation has approved 14 new grants to help owners of commercial properties or business owners make improvements that enhance the attractiveness of the commercial corridor in Fairport.
- And, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield recently raised the minimum wage for all employees to $18/hr.