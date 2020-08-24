Mental Health Association expands school wellness resources

The Mental Health Association in New York state is expanding its School Mental Health Resource and Training Center ahead of the new academic year.

Amy Molloy with the association said mental health and social-emotional learning should be top priorities for schools as they reopen.

“We’ve heard a lot from teachers and administrators that there’s a need to focus on wellness and building relationships and supporting resilience when schools are back in session before we can even get to the academics,” said Molloy.

The association will hold webinars on mental health wellness and support strategies for educators and caregivers on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sept. 1 in preparation for a pandemic-affected school year.

“It’s important for students to be able to recognize when they’re feeling uncomfortable, what that feels like, how they can manage those uncomfortable feelings, when they need to reach out for help, and also how they can recognize when their peers may be having some challenges,” Molloy said.