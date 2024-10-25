Why are people still moving to high-risk climate areas?

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We tackle the puzzling trend of Americans moving to regions increasingly vulnerable to climate disasters, such as Florida, Texas, and California.

Despite the threat of hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding, millions of people continue to flock to these areas. Jasmin Singer and her guests will explore why this is happening and what it means for the future.

Our guests:



Rebecca K. Zarger, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of South Florida

Joseph A. Henderson, Ph.D., associate professor of social sciences at Paul Smith’s College

Lawrence Torcello, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of Philosophy at Rochester Institute of Technology

Special thanks to Chloe Milliman, Roisin Meyer and Emmely Eli Texcucano for their help with this episode.