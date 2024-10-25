© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Why are people still moving to high-risk climate areas?

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a grey blazer; the woman on the right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a short sleeved grey dress and black boots.
1 of 3  — Lawrence Torcello on "Environmental Connections"
Lawrence Torcello on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, October 25, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair wearing a light blue blouse
2 of 3  — Rebecca Zarger headshot
Rebecca Zarger
Provided
A man with short dark hair and a dark beard is wearing a blue shirt and standing outside in the street.
3 of 3  — Joseph Henderson
Joseph Henderson
Provided
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We tackle the puzzling trend of Americans moving to regions increasingly vulnerable to climate disasters, such as Florida, Texas, and California.

Despite the threat of hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding, millions of people continue to flock to these areas. Jasmin Singer and her guests will explore why this is happening and what it means for the future.

Our guests:

  • Rebecca K. Zarger, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of South Florida
  • Joseph A. Henderson, Ph.D., associate professor of social sciences at Paul Smith’s College
  • Lawrence Torcello, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Department of Philosophy at Rochester Institute of Technology

Special thanks to Chloe Milliman, Roisin Meyer and Emmely Eli Texcucano for their help with this episode.

Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
