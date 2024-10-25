Monroe County launches new traffic safety committee

Forty-seven people are killed in traffic crashes on Monroe County roads each year, on average. Thirteen of those are pedestrians and cyclists.

Speakers gave those statistics during a news conference Friday to emphasize the importance of making Monroe County's streets safer. During the news conference, County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of a Community Traffic Safety Team to help work toward that goal.

"We invest in traffic and pedestrian safety to save lives and to prevent serious injury, but safer streets have added benefits to our community," Bello said. "Safe streets have a positive economic impact, a public health benefit, and safer roads naturally promote better quality of life for our residents."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Friday announced the creation of a Community Traffic Safety Team made up of representatives from several county departments. It will work with government leaders, community groups and the public at large to find ways to make roads in the county safer.

A June report from the state Comptroller's Office showed that the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe County, has a lower rate of traffic fatalities than most other regions of New York, but it is still higher than the statewide average when factoring in the very low rate of New York City.

The new committee is made up of representatives from across county government who will work with government leaders, community groups and the public at large.

Members of the public can submit concerns through a form on the county website or by leaving a message at (585) 753-3200

Committee members will analyze traffic data; assess the design of roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, trails, and shared-use paths; and promote public awareness campaigns around traffic laws.

The group will meet quarterly starting in January and will consider data and community input to develop "actionable steps" to address traffic hazards for all road users. It will also work with the Monroe County Traffic Safety Board to seek out grants for municipalities to make traffic safety improvements. The board conducts education and outreach efforts and provides guidance on traffic safety grants to people and groups in the community.

"Traffic safety is public safety," said Rich Tantalo, the county's director of public safety and a former Irondequoit police chief, "and we want to make sure that we receive the input from those individuals that live in that neighborhood, that live on that street... that see the activity on a daily basis, and what we can do to mitigate that."

Cody Donahue, director of policy and advocacy for the multi-modal transportation advocacy group Reconnect Rochester, said many people will appreciate having a "conduit" to report concerns like street design, needed infrastructure, and unsafe driving.

He added that safer streets benefit everyone.

"Kids like my kids can feel safe playing in their neighborhood," Donahue said. "Seniors can stay active, walking or biking. And families can enjoy time moving about the community without fear of unsafe driving and speeding cars."

