Public Market remains open, some vendors offer delivery

Rochester residents have a new way to get food from the public market. Several vendors at the Rochester Public Market are now offering curbside pickup and, in some cases, delivery. The change is due to social distancing recommendations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the latest in a series of precautions taken by the city of Rochester as it attempts to keep the market active for retailers and residents. Those precautions include requiring gloves for all vendors, a sanitation crew cleaning throughout each market day and adding more sanitizer pumps around the site.

Special events and garage sales at the market have been cancelled through May.

Flour City Bread, Seven Bridges Farm, Pittsford. Farm Dairy and Fisher Hill Farm

Flour City Produce

KB White Farm :

: Carretta Craft Food

The Chai Guy

Davis Honey

Cosimano e Ferrari

Market Seafood, LLC

Flour City Pasta

Duke’s Donuts

Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop

Stuart’s Spices

Taste of Supreme Bakery

Bottom Line Produce

Western NY Produce

My Little Farm Murphy

Wholly Cheeses

Fare Game Food Co.

Bolton Farms

WellVentions

Grawn Family Farm

Find more details on the City of Rochester's website