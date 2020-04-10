Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Public Market remains open, some vendors offer delivery
Rochester residents have a new way to get food from the public market. Several vendors at the Rochester Public Market are now offering curbside pickup and, in some cases, delivery. The change is due to social distancing recommendations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the latest in a series of precautions taken by the city of Rochester as it attempts to keep the market active for retailers and residents. Those precautions include requiring gloves for all vendors, a sanitation crew cleaning throughout each market day and adding more sanitizer pumps around the site.
Special events and garage sales at the market have been cancelled through May.
Here is a list of vendors offering delivery, pickup, and alternative ordering options:
- Flour City Bread, Seven Bridges Farm, Pittsford. Farm Dairy and Fisher Hill Farm
- Flour City Produce
- KB White Farm:
- Carretta Craft Food
- The Chai Guy
- Davis Honey
- Cosimano e Ferrari
- Market Seafood, LLC
- Flour City Pasta
- Duke’s Donuts
- Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop
- Stuart’s Spices
- Taste of Supreme Bakery
- Bottom Line Produce
- Western NY Produce
- My Little Farm Murphy
- Wholly Cheeses
Fare Game Food Co.
- Bolton Farms
- WellVentions
- Grawn Family Farm