© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2019 Year in Review: Child Victims Act

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 27, 2019 at 5:01 AM EST
yir2019_300x250_child_victims_act.jpg

The Child Victims Act expands the statute of limitations on reporting crimes of childhood sexual abuse for both criminal and civil lawsuits. It also opened a one-year window in August, for survivors to file claims, no matter how long ago they say their abuse happened. WXXI's Beth Adams looks back on the effect the law has had, as hundreds of lawsuits were filed on the first day alone.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams