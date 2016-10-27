Assembly Candidate Creates Controversy With Comments On Race

Social media saw a lot of reaction to comments made on the WXXI talk show, Connections with Evan Dawson on Thursday afternoon when the candidates for the 133rd Assembly District appeared on the program. Republican Joseph Errigo and Democrat Barbara Baer are vying for the seat left vacant after Bill Nojay killed himself just days before the primary.

Errigo grew up on Carter Street in Rochester - but he doesn’t go around there anymore.

“Where I lived, I wouldn’t go down there in an armored car, alright, because, that's how dangerous it is.”

Errigo acknowledged the racial divide in this country- so Evan asked him this:

“Do you think nonwhite Americans are treated differently?” “No. No. I think they take that attitude because it’s given to them.”

Errigo criticized the Reverend Jeremiah Wright, who used to be President Obama’s pastor, and then he turned his attention to the president.

“I think the president has done a disservice, and I hear the way he talks sometimes, that, just, they’re telling the black people, ‘Get out there, kill them. Kill the whites.’

There is, of course, no evidence that President Obama is encouraging African Americans to kill white people. Here’s what Democrat Barbara Baer, Errigo’s opponent, said in response:

Do you think non-white people are treated differently ? "Absolutely, yes I do and I would disagree with all that Joe has said, I think this president has been extraordinary in trying to reach out to everybody."

Errigo later released this statement:

“My comments earlier today spoke to my belief of President Obama’s lack of leadership with respect to supporting our law enforcement personnel and easing racial tensions that have escalated to alarming levels during his presidency. I certainly do not believe that President Obama is directly encouraging attacks on law enforcement nor encouraging divisive actions. Rather, I believe this tension is a buildup from cultural, socioeconomic and bitter political tensions among Americans. That must change. I have and will always support a society of tolerance, acceptance and peace, and will certainly to my part to contribute to that.”