© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New Program For Helping Rochester Entrepreneurs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 22, 2016 at 2:14 PM EDT
kiva_1.jpg
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News

The city of Rochester is taking steps to help local entrepreneurs get their businesses started and along with that, give an economic boost to the community.

The program utilizes a worldwide crowd funding effort called  Kiva, and it  relies on people all over the world, who lend money to startup businesses through the Internet.

Mayor Lovely Warren says the idea is to offer small loans,  so-called "micro-loans," the kinds of loans that budding entrepreneurs otherwise would have difficulty getting from traditional banking methods.

The loans can range anywhere from  $25 to $10,000, and there will be $100,000 in matching money through the Rochester Economic Development Corporation.  The announcement was made at the Coffee Connection's Greenhouse Cafe on East Main Street. That company received help through Kiva.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation is also a partner in the effort, and vice president Hank Rubin says this kind of entrepreneurial effort is what's needed to help pull people out of poverty.

“If we’re really trying to build families and neighborhoods and communities, we have to find ways to put the money into where the money converts into job creation and healthy communities,” Rubin told WXXI News.

The new Kiva program will include a full-time coordinator at City Hall, and officials say  it will also allow area residents to support local businesses by lending money to entrepreneurs.  

Tags

Arts & LifeEconomic Development1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman