Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need To Know Rochester: March 8, 2013
In this edition of Need To Know Rochester:
- Rochester will establish an urban land bank - What does that mean?
- How the region's independent book stores are competing against chain and online bookstores
- The West Webster Firefighters that survived the Christmas Eve shooting speak out for the first time
- The Business Section with Matt Daneman from the Democrat and Chronicle
http://youtu.be/eB29LyHxGfI