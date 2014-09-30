Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New Birth Control Guidelines; Enterovirus
In the first part of the show, we talk about new birth control recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Academy recommends that pediatricians suggest LARC (Long-acting reversible contraception) methods of birth control, including IUDs. We talk about these recommendations with Dr. Katherine Greenberg from URMC.
Then we talk with Dr. Geoffrey Weinberg from URMC about the outbreak of Enterovirus 68.